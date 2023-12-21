MP: Dalit Man Dies After Brutal Fight With Dhaba Operator In Mhow; Dhaba Razed Off As Bhim Army Takes To Street

MP: Dhaba Demolished After Dalit Man Dies Following Dispute With The Operator In Mhow | Twitter

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A Dalit man died after a dispute broke out between a Dhaba operator and two of the customers at Rajput Dhaba located in Mhow on Monday night. The Dhaba operator, along with other people, allegedly beat them up following which the victims went home. One of the victims, however, later succumbed to the injuries.

Following the protests from the family members of the victim, a Bhim Army worker, and an FIR, the administration demolished the illegal part of the accused’s dhaba on Tuesday while the accused is still on the run.

According to information, the matter pertains to Bhainsalai under Kishanganj police station area.

In his complaint, Govind Parmar said that he had gone to eat food with his uncle Vishnu Parmar on Bhainsalai Rau-Pithampur road. “When I ordered food there, I was told that they would bring the food within 10 minutes. However, when I asked for food after half an hour, Dhaba operator Neeraj, son of Lal Singh, resident of Pigdamber, refused saying that food would not be available as there was no staff,” said the complainant.

After this, Govind and Vishnu came and sat outside the dhaba and started talking. Then some people came from inside the dhaba and started abusing them. While Govind was talking, some people started beating Vishnu with sticks. After the fight, Govind and Vishnu went home. At around 12 o'clock in the night, Vishnu's health deteriorated and he was first admitted to Rau's private hospital, from where he was sent to a private hospital in Indore where he died during treatment.

Relatives blocked road till late night

After the incident, angry family members, community members, Vishal Karosiya of Bhim Army and workers of the organisation gathered in large numbers and surrounded the police station. On the complaint of Govind, the police registered a case against Dhaba operator Neeraj Singh and others under sections including murder, assault. Relatives and community members demanded demolition of the dhaba and property of the accused.

They also demanded financial assistance to the children and relatives of the deceased. The relatives surrounded the police station throughout the day with their demands. After this, the Rau-Pithampur road was blocked in the evening, causing a traffic jam. Following the demands, the administration demolished the illegal part of the dhaba.

Even after demolishing dhaba, relatives refused to end jam

The relatives and community members held a meeting till late night demanding demolition of the accused's house and other dhabas and property, but later after consultation, they left and the road was opened.

'Illegal part has been demolished'

Giving information about the incident, additional SP (Rural) Rupesh Dwivedi said, “A case of murder has been registered against the accused in the incident. Besides, the illegal portion of the dhaba of the accused has also been demolished. The relatives are demanding that the entire dhaba, house and other property of the accused which is legal should be demolished. We are trying to convince them.”