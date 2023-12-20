MP: Cyber Cell Recovers 62 Missing Mobiles, Earns Applause

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The Cyber Cell of Barwani district achieved a significant breakthrough by recovering 62 missing mobile phones with a combined worth of Rs 8.80 lakh. SP Puneet Gehlot, supervised the return of the recovered mobiles to their rightful owners on Wednesday afternoon, eliciting joy and relief among the applicants.

Recognising the Cyber Cell's exceptional efforts, SP Gehlot announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for their successful operation. The team was led by in-charge Ritesh Khatri and it included assistant sub-inspector Sanjay Patidar from Sendhwa, head constable Yogesh Patil along with constables Arun Mujalda, Vishal Dashondhi, MadiyaDawar and others. The Cyber Cell's proactive approach involved the formation of a specialised unit within the cyber cell, assigned to trace missing mobile phones promptly upon receiving complaints.

Over the last month, the team successfully tracked and recovered lost mobiles not only within Barwani but also in neighbouring districts and states, including Indore, Alirajpur, Khargone, Dhar, Morbi (Gujarat), Shirpur, and Sanghvi (Maharashtra).

Applicants expressed their gratitude and confidence in the cyber cell, emphasising the varying circumstances of mobile phone losses, ranging from events like Anant Chaturthi processions to weddings. The return of the lost mobile phones has undoubtedly brought smiles to the faces of the owners and underscores the efficiency of the cyber cell's diligent efforts in tackling cybercrime.