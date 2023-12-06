 MP: Culprits Should Be Hanged, Says Karni Sena District Chief In Burhanpur
Karni Sena representatives gathered at the collectorate and submitted a memorandum to ADM Veer Singh Chauhan on Wednesday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 09:29 PM IST
Shocking Visuals Of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh's Murder Surfaces | Twitter

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): "Culprits should be hanged", said Karni Sena district president Thakur Ramesh Singh Sikarwar while protesting against the murder of the organisation's national president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

Sikarwar led the charge, demanding swift and stringent action against the perpetrators responsible for Gogamedi's murder. He emphasised that the culprits should be apprehended and subsequently hanged.

Thakur Santosh Singh Dixit echoed the sentiments, noting that the entire Rajput community across the country felt the impact of the tragic incident. Sanjay Singh Gehlot added his voice to the call for immediate arrest and advocated for the death sentence of the accused.

The demonstration witnessed a substantial turnout of Karni Sena office-bearers and members, collectively expressing their grief and outrage.

The memorandum submitted by Karni Sena pointed out the brutality of the murder, with president Thakur Ramesh Singh Sikarwar conveying the community's strong opposition to such acts of violence.

The document called upon the Central and State governments to take the strictest possible action against the accused, sending a clear message that justice would prevail.

The society at large, deeply affected by the incident, sought reassurance that those responsible for the heinous act would face the consequences of their crime.

