 MP: CUET PG 2024 Registration Date Extended To Jan 31, Correction Window To Re-Open On Feb 2
Interested candidates may register by submitting an application via pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, the official CUET PG website.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The registration date for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2024) has been extended till January 31, 2024. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notification in this regard on Thursday.

The modification window will reopen from February 2 to February 4 (11:50 p.m.). The deadline for the final transmission of fees has been pushed back to February 1 (11:50 p.m.).

In the CUET PG 2024 application form, candidates will have to specify their preference for two cities based on their current or permanent address. Additionally, candidates will be allowed to select up to four different test paper codes. Since there won't be a general test with every paper like there was in prior years, the candidate can select a general paper as their subject. The candidate may select Hindi or English for the comprehension portion of these two general exams when registering.

CUET PG 2024 Application Process

Step 1 is to go to pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the CUET registration option.

Step 3: Provide your information, including your name, phone number, and email address.

Step 4: After registering, sign in using your password and application number.

Step 5: Complete the application and attach the required files.

Step 6: Save, submit, and pay the fees.

Step 7: Download the CUET PG 2024 application form to your files for later use.

