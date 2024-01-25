MP Board Exam: Class 5th, 8th Students To Get Only One Attempt To Clear Supplementary Exam

MP Board Exam: Class 5th, 8th Students To Get Only One Chance To Clear Supplementary Exam In Case They Fail To Score Passing Marks |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education has issued a new guideline regarding 5th and 8th class examination. According to the new rules, the students who fail the examination will only be given one attempt to clear the supplementary exams. In case, the student fails to pass the supplementary examination, they will have to repeat the same class.

Order comes into immediate effect

According to the District Education Officer, Ghanshyam Soni, the order of the State Education Center will come into effect in the entire state immediately with the MP Board examinations that are going to start from March 6. This means that now students will have to study diligently and pass the examination.

Also, the District Education Officer said that the mandate for students to score passing marks was there earlier also, but now students will get only one chance which is the new rule.

2.5 hours to finish writing

MP Board examinations for class 5th and 8th are scheduled from March 6 to March 14. Many other rules and orders are issued by the MP Board like, the students will get 2.5 hours to finish writing their paper as the exams of 5, 8 shall be conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 am.

Third language must be Hindi

The board further stated that students must select Hindi as their third language and English as their second language if they wish to learn Urdu or Marathi as their first language. Furthermore, even if a vacation is proclaimed on these days, the board exams will still take place in accordance with the MP Board Class 5, 8 schedule for 2024.