MP Board Exams 2024: Only Schools With CCTV Cameras To Be Selected As Exam Centres

MP Board Exams 2024: Only Schools With CCTV To Be Made Centre This Time

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This time board examinations of classes 10th and 12th will be held early across the country in view of Lok Sabha elections 2024. The preparations for the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) examinations to be held from February 5 have already begun. The list of examination centres has been handed over to the district education officers.

Tightening the grip on people who use unfair means to pass the exams, the board has decided to conduct the exams only under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. Therefore, the authorities are preparing to make only those schools where CCTV cameras are operational as examination centres.

CCTVs will be compulsorily installed, especially at sensitive and hypersensitive centres. In schools where cameras are not working, they will be made operational.

Examination centers can be changed

If there is no arrangement for CCTV and videography at the examination centres, the examination centres can be changed. It is noteworthy that during the board examination last year, about 16 question papers of both the classes went viral. For this reason, this year MPBSE is taking necessary precautions. This time CCTV will be installed at the examination centres of some districts as a pilot project. The districts will be decided after the examination committee meeting. This may include districts like Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Shajapur etc.

Cameras were installed for polling

Shedding light on the board’s decision, DEO Anjani Kumar Tripathi said, “Since polling stations have been set up in most of the schools, CCTV cameras have been installed. Cameras are already installed in some schools. The board is also collecting information about the cameras of the examination centres.”

“This time, examination centres will be set up only in those schools where CCTV cameras are installed. The schools which already have cameras installed will be inspected,” said Balwant Verma, Controller of Examination, MPBSE.