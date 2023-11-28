Adaptation Of French Playwright Molière Staged In Bhopal Theaters | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day drama festival ‘Rang-e-Shanti’ began with a Hindi play ‘Bichchhu’ at Shaheed Bhawan on Monday. Directed by Nazir Qureshi, the play was an adaptation from 'Scapin The Schemer,' penned by French playwright 'Moliere' in the 17th century.

It is a saga of two family friends who find their love of life, where the fathers have already arranged their marriage. It is about the struggle of these two characters who face their respective strict orthodox fathers and try to convince them.

Servant and Schemer Rehmat try all his tricks to get these boys out of tension. The story of the play revolves around two Nawabs Munne Mian (Ubaidullah Khan), Banne Mian (Ashok Bulani) and their two servants Rahmat (Saifu Khan), Hashmat (Pradeep Nema), two children Munir (Javed Khan, Razia ( Sara Khan), Afzal (Haider Khan) and Neeli (Manju Rakwar) and reaches a happy ending with comic punches.

Read Also Bhopal Welcomes First Rain Of Winter, Roads Remain Empty

CM, Wife’s Surprise Visit Brings Gift Of Joy To Flower Vendor | FP Photo

CM, Wife’s Surprise Visit Brings Gift Of Joy To Flower Vendor

Budhni woman had presented a golden ring to Chouahn during poll campaigning electioneering

Prem Bai, the woman who earns livelihood selling flowers near Salkanpur temple, could not believe her eyes seeing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna at her doorstep.

The Chief Minister and his wife paid a surprise visit to the woman at her home in Budhni on Monday evening. When Chouhan was campaigning in the constituency, Prem Bai had gifted him a golden ring saying that he was like her brother.

Moved by her affection, Chouhan had worn the ring with gratitude. Prem Bai welcomed CM and his wife showering petals and applying ‘tilak’ on their forehead. The couple went inside the house and sat with Prem Bai.

The locals and children also reached the woman’s house after coming to know about CM’s visit .