Bhopal Weather Updates: Winter Rain Improves AQI In Bhopal, Other Places

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Winter rain brought down the dust pollutants present in the air to the ground, leading to sharp drop in Air Quality Index (AQI) of Bhopal and other places in state on Monday. Rain is likely to continue for next couple of days, so AQI is likely to reduce further.

Last week, Bhopal district administration swung into action to reduce air pollution. Divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma instructed district collector Asheesh Singh to issue prohibitory order to check air pollution.

Collector asked officials concerned to spray water at construction site of six-lane road project in Kolar so that the dust can settle down. Bhopal’s AQI, which remained above 300 (it was 325) after Diwali, came down to 142 on Monday.

Indore’s AQI was 170, Gwalior recorded 82 AQI and Jabalpur recorded 160 AQI on Monday evening. Environmentalist Dr SC Pandey said, “Dust particles came down and settled on the ground due to rain. So, AQI reduced at many places in Madhya Pradesh. Still vehicular pollution is contributing it.

But it has improved drastically. It is nature’s mechanism to balance the things. Overall AQI of the state is 151.” MP Pollution Control Board regional officer Brijesh Sharma said, “Winter rain has reduced air pollution in Bhopal and other places. As rain is likely to continue, we hope AQI will further improve.”