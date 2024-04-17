MP: CRPF DIG Honours Families Of Martyrs

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a solemn display of respect and solidarity, the deputy inspector general (DIG) of Group Centre Neemuch, aligned with the CRPF headquarters' directives, undertook a heartfelt initiative to honour the families of CRPF martyrs residing within the jurisdiction. On a compassionate mission, DIG SLC Khoop, embarked on a poignant journey to pay homage to the courageous souls who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Visiting the residences of the martyrs in villages spanning Runkheda, Ratlam, Mandsaur, and Rampura, the DIG Khoop sought to extend support and comfort to grieving families.

With reverence, the DIG adorned the statues of the valiant martyrs, standing alongside their bereaved loved ones. Expressing solidarity and empathy, he presented flower bouquets and draped shawls over the families, symbolising the nation's gratitude and unwavering support. Emphasising CRPF's steadfast commitment, DIG Khoop reassured the families of continuous assistance and cooperation through all adversities.

Amidst heartfelt conversations, discussions unfolded about government-run welfare schemes tailored to alleviate their burdens, underscoring a holistic approach to their well-being. Deputy commandant Devinder Singh Negi, alongside other officers, stood in solidarity with the grieving families, underscoring the collective resolve to honour and support those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.