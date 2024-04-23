MP Crime: Suspended Constable ‘Mercilessly Thrashes’ Head Constable On Duty In Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A suspended constable allegedly ‘mercilessly thrashed’ a head constable posted at police line in the Cantt area believing that head constable was responsible for his suspension.

The accused, identified as Mulayam Singh Yadav, purportedly attacked the head constable, Neeraj Dixit, under the belief that Dixit was responsible for his suspension.

Dixit while narrating ordeal, said that he was on duty when Yadav barged into the office, accusing him of being behind his suspension, which was reportedly dated April 15.

Yadav resorted to verbal abuse when confronted with denial. The altercation escalated into physical violence as Yadav allegedly kicked and punched Dixit. He even created obstacles in his official duty and attempted to damage government documents. The altercation was only subdued after intervention from other officers present at police line.

In response to the incident, a case was registered against Yadav, including charges of obstruction of government work and assault. The police have been actively investigating the matter to ascertain the exact reason and action against erring person.

Missing Woman's Decomposed Body Found In Forest In Khetia

The decomposed body of a woman was found inside the Chichwani dense forest under Khetia town of Barwani district on Tuesday. The body was spotted by people from rural areas who went there to collect firewood.

As per details, the deceased belonging to Nisarpur village had been missing for 5-7 days. The woman had left her home days before without prior information. Later, a missing report was filed with police station.

City inspector Sunita Mandloi led a team on a challenging trek of about 5 km through rugged terrain to reach the site and recover the body. The body was found to be in a state of decomposition and partially consumed by animals.

The body has been sent to Khetia Hospital for post-mortem examination. Mandloi stressed the need to await the post-mortem report for further insights into the circumstances of the woman's death.

The distance from Nisarpur village to Chichwani forest, where the body was discovered, is approximately 20-25 km. Police are yet to confirm whether it is suicide or a homicide.