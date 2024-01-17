MP: Crackdown On Arms Smuggling, Three Nabbed With Weapons

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Under the leadership of SP Manoj Kumar Singh, a joint team of Kukshi police and Dhar cyber cell dismantled an illegal firearms manufacturing and smuggling network. The operation led to the arrest of key figures involved in the illegal business. In a joint operation, the police team apprehended an inter-state arms manufacturer Prahlad Singh Bhatia, from Singhana police station's Manawar area along with his accomplice Sunil Solanki.

The duo was caught with eight illegal country-made pistols. Further investigation revealed Sunil Solanki's connection with Sanjay alias Satendra Purvanshi, a notorious arms smuggler from Bhind. The crackdown extended to the arrest of Sanjay Purvanshi, who was found in possession of 15 illegal firearms. Bhatia, a notorious criminal, had previously been arrested by the district collector for his involvement in criminal activities.

While SP Singh has been actively engaging the Sikligar community through community policing initiatives, stern actions continue against those engaged in the illegal firearms trade. Recent efforts included motivating individuals to abandon criminal paths and embrace mainstream society.

The successful operation was executed under the guidance of ASP Inderjit Bakalwar and SDO Sunil Gupta as well. SP Singh acknowledged the commendable efforts of the police team, led by inspector Rajesh Yadav and cyber cell in-charge Bheru Singh Deora, with a cash award. The SP has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the officials of Kukshi police and Dhar cyber cell.