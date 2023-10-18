MP: Court Directs Insurance Company To pay ₹6.14 crore Compensation To Family Of Man Killed In Road Accident

Representative Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A session court in Indore on Wednesday directed an insurance company to pay a compensation of total Rs 6.14 crores along with interest to the family of a man who died in a road accident.

The man who died in the accident was identified as Kausar Ali, a resident of Indore. The accident occurred at Sihora bypass in Jabalpur district on April 4, 2019 in which Kausar Ali died on the spot. Later, an advocate of the victim's family had filed a claim for the compensation in the Indore District Court.

Advocate of the victim's family, Rajesh Khandelwal told ANI, "The Court has ordered an insurance company to pay a compensation amount to the family of the man who died in a road accident of 2019 of of Rs 4,85,39,000 crore along with interest at the rate of six percent on the amount from the date of presentation of claim. As a result of which the family would receive a total amount of Rs 6.14 crores with interest."

Giving further details about the accident, advocate Kandelwal said that Kausar Ali was travelling in a car with his family and during this a truck hit the car from the front. Kausar Ali died on the spot in the accident that occurred in 2019. Later in the same year, he filed a claim in the court for compensation.

"The court has instructed the insurance company of the truck to pay the compensation amount with interest to the family and wife of the man Nasreen Bano within two months. If the insurance company fails to provide the amount within two months, then it will have to pay the compensation with nine percent annual interest to the family," he added.

Khandelwal further claimed that it was probably the first case in the history of Madhya Pradesh in which a claim of such a huge amount was passed.

