 MP: Courier Boy Loses Leg While Trying To Board Moving Train In Khachrod
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Courier Boy Loses Leg While Trying To Board Moving Train In Khachrod

MP: Courier Boy Loses Leg While Trying To Board Moving Train In Khachrod

He tried to hop on to the moving train but lost balance and fell.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): A man lost his leg while trying to board a moving train on Saturday morning.

According to reports, Shubham Maheshwari of Langar Colony works as a courier boy and commutes from Indore to Khachrod daily.

It was reported that Shubham could not avail ambulance facility for transfer to Ujjain as medical officer Kaushik said that the ambulance provided by MLA Gurjar was meant for Nagda and not Khachrod.

According to reports, he had reached railway station a bit late on Saturday morning and the train had started moving. He tried to hop on to the moving train but lost balance and fell. His left leg was trapped in the gap between platform and train.

He was immediately taken to civil hospital. After primary treatment he was referred to Ujjain.

As financial condition of the family was not stable, locals took to social media and urged financial assistance for Shubham’s treatment. Citizens have contributed according to their capacity for his treatment.

Read Also
Indore: Sinha To Talk On Awakening Of Society
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: CM Chouhan Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of Bhadwa Mata Corridor, Foundation Stone Of Biotechnology Park...

MP: CM Chouhan Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of Bhadwa Mata Corridor, Foundation Stone Of Biotechnology Park...

MP: Sendhwa Council Gets ₹2Cr For Devpt Work

MP: Sendhwa Council Gets ₹2Cr For Devpt Work

MP: Sendhwa Farmers Demand Immediate Survey To Assess Damage

MP: Sendhwa Farmers Demand Immediate Survey To Assess Damage

MP: Jal Satyagraha For Tehsil Status To Dasai

MP: Jal Satyagraha For Tehsil Status To Dasai

MP: NTPC Takes Lad In Environmentally Friendly Ash Transportation In Sanawad

MP: NTPC Takes Lad In Environmentally Friendly Ash Transportation In Sanawad