MP: Courier Boy Loses Leg While Trying To Board Moving Train In Khachrod

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): A man lost his leg while trying to board a moving train on Saturday morning.

According to reports, Shubham Maheshwari of Langar Colony works as a courier boy and commutes from Indore to Khachrod daily.

It was reported that Shubham could not avail ambulance facility for transfer to Ujjain as medical officer Kaushik said that the ambulance provided by MLA Gurjar was meant for Nagda and not Khachrod.

According to reports, he had reached railway station a bit late on Saturday morning and the train had started moving. He tried to hop on to the moving train but lost balance and fell. His left leg was trapped in the gap between platform and train.

He was immediately taken to civil hospital. After primary treatment he was referred to Ujjain.

As financial condition of the family was not stable, locals took to social media and urged financial assistance for Shubham’s treatment. Citizens have contributed according to their capacity for his treatment.