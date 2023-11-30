MP: Couple Gets Life Term For Rape & Murder Of Schoolgirl

Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Court of special judge Prachi Patel sentenced life imprisonment to the couple involved in rape and murder of one 13-year-old Class IX student. The incident was reported on January 11, 2021, at Jamniya village falls under Dhangaon police station limit. Court found Dilawar Rajput, 45, and his wife Kiranbai guilty and sentenced them lifer, informed district prosecution officer Chandrashekhar Hukmalwar. During investigation, it was revealed that the accused runs a grocery shop in the village and the victim went to buy biscuits at his shop, where he called her inside his house and raped her.

When she protested, the accused strangled her to death. The wife of the accused also supported this. The accused wife Kiranbai helped to destroy the evidence from the crime spot. After the incident, the accused also tried to dispose of the body to destroy the evidence. They cleaned up the blood lying in the room of the house. The girl's body was carried in a sack and dragged to the terrace and tried to stuff the girl's clothes in the bag as well. Meanwhile, their neighbour Jeevan and his wife saw their act. Jeevan immediately informed the girl's family.

The family came to Dilawar's house and inquired about their daughter. At first, the accused started avoiding them, but when they went inside and looked, they found the girl's slippers and sweater. Seeing this, the accused husband and wife ran away. When the family went to the terrace they saw the dead body of the girl in a sack.

Accused is a habitual offender

Accused Dilawar is a habitual offender and has three sons. The eldest son is 28 years old, the second son is 25 and the third son is 21 years old. The police arrested Dilwar late in the evening of the same day. The accused had already committed incidents of molestation. He had also caught other girls from the village. People even beat him up, but he was released after apologising. About 11 years ago, he molested a girl. Then that girl committed suicide.

DNA report confirms rape before murder

Prosecution media cell in-charge Hariprasad Banke said that the DNA report also proved that accused Dilawar had raped the minor before murdering her. Based on eyewitness evidence and a DNA report, the special court found both the husband and wife guilty. The court commented in the judgment that in the circumstances of the incident found against the accused, which is a crime of a serious nature, such crimes harm society; hence, it is very important in the present social environment to impose appropriate punishment on the criminals involved in such crimes. Such incidents create an atmosphere of fear in society.