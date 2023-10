Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the enforcement of the model code of conduct, vehicles are being continuously checked by the police on the borders of the district.

On Sunday, Kishanganj police seized a country-made pistol and one live cartridge from a car (MP 09 SD 7800) at Karaundiya Chowpatty on Mhow-Neemuch Road. Case registered against car driver Deepak Raghuvanshi.

