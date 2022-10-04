MP: Cotton traders in Khetia observe one-day strike

e-Paper Get App
Cotton Association demands Mandi tax cut.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
KHETIA (Madhya Pradesh): On the call of Madhyanchal Cotton Ginning and Traders Association, cotton traders in Khetia town went on a one- day strike to press their demand to waive mandi tax to boost cotton business and abolish destitute tax.

Cotton Traders Association also handed over a memorandum to tehsildar Rakesh Sastiya with an address to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In the memorandum given under Madhyanchal Cotton Ginners and Traders Association, it was appealed to the state government to bring down the mandi tax rate to 0.5% on cotton, for the benefit of farmers and traders.

In order to encourage trade within the mandi, demand for abolition of destitute duty was also made. Association members have also threatened to go on an indefinite strike on October 11. If the state government does not pay heed to request and lower the taxes, cotton traders will be left with no option but to call for an indefinite strike from October 11. During which, president of Khetia cotton association Amit Malviya, vice president Dilip Sancheti, Mukesh Tatia and other members were also present.

