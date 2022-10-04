Bhopal: Session on people management held for Indian Revenue Service trainees

IRS Logo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A session on people management was organised for Indian Revenue Service trainee officers at RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration on Tuesday, as per officials.

This session was a part of a special foundation course for new entrants to the All India Services and Central Services (Group A).

While speaking on the topic- Naveen Krishna Rai, manager, government affairs, IIM Indore, who was the resource person during the training, spoke on how people management skills are crucial for personal fulfilment and professional effectiveness of individuals as well as organisational success.

He said, “In the midst of technological advancement and its increasing role in personal and professional domains, it is important to keep the most fundamental and powerful strategic resource of all, the human potential at the centre.”

Along with highlighting the key dimensions of people management and the significance of people management skills he sought to equip the officers through his lecture with a fundamental understanding of the vital concepts, supported by frameworks of diverse theories, models, behavioural examples and practical situations.

Explaining the significance of networking as an integral part of people management Rai added that building personal and professional networks was of utmost importance in order to maximize the individual and organizational potential and outcomes.

The session was aimed at enlightening the trainee officers on people management and helping them in analysing the intricacies of the art and science of human relationships through the lenses of psychology, sociology, management and philosophy so that they can optimize the human potential, create empowered teams and ensure individual as well as organisational goals, said officials.