MP: Corruption, Negligence Alleged For Low-Quality Road Work In Mandleshwar

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): With allegations of corruption and negligence swirling around the construction of a CC road, funded by MLA grants to the tune of Rs 5 lakh in Sonia Nagar under Jalud gram panchayat, the stakeholders await decisive action from authorities. The work was marred by poor-quality raw materials and technical deficiencies.

Spearheaded by secretary Kalu Singh Patel, the project failed to level the old road before commencing the construction. Consequently, the absence of proper groundwork threatens the road's durability, particularly during the monsoon season.

Moreover, the concrete work commenced without adequate compaction and with deviations from the prescribed ratios of cement and sand. Key structural elements such as the width and channels on both sides were neglected.

According to the information received, the roads in many places were crumbling even as its construction was underway.

Sarpanch's defensive stance

In response, sarpanch Godavari Chauhan deflected criticism by highlighting similar projects in other areas as well. When asked for specifics regarding the project, the sarpanch's response was evasive.

Govt intervention

Upon receiving complaints, janpad CEO Maheshwar and deputy engineer Kiran Rawat intervened. Rawat identified technical irregularities and halted construction pending material testing and rectification of substandard work.

MLA's response

Maheshwar MLA Rajkumar Mev was apprised of the situation on which he promised to get the matter investigated. Mev reiterated his commitment to combatting corruption and assured stringent action against erring officials.

He said, “I have received information about negligence in road construction, I will soon get the matter investigated and do a proper inspection of roads”. Later he said he would ensure that serious action be taken against those found guilty.

With promises of accountability and transparency, MLA Mev's stance against illicit practices signals a potential turning point in the fight against corruption in public projects.