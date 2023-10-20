MP: Convocation Of 528 New Male Constables Held At PTS

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Convocation ceremony of fourth new constable basic training session (from February 18 to October 19) was held in Police Training School (PTS) here on Thursday. In this parade, 528 new male constables of District Police Force gave the parade salute to chief guest IG, Ujjain Zone, Santosh Kumar Singh. Anil Singh Kushwaha, DIG, Ujjain Range and SP Sachin Sharma were also present.

The parade was conducted by parade commander constable Vikas Lavvanshi, District Indore. The deputy commander of the parade was constable Rajpal Sendhav, district Indore. The oath was administered to the new constables by Dr Prashant Choubey, SP, PTS. The trainees who performed excellently during the training were rewarded.

The new constables who took oath were inspired by the chief guest to fulfil their duties honestly and the police service was described as difficult and excellent human service. The chief guest encouraged the trainees to be prepared to face difficult challenges. Dr Choubey presented a report about the training capacity and notable successes of the unit and a memento was presented to the chief guest.

BEST INTERNAL TRAINER AWARD TO CHADAR

In the convocation ceremony of the fourth new constable basic training session, sub-inspector Balram Chadar was honoured with the Best Internal Trainer award. This honour was given to Balram Chadar by IG Santosh Kumar Singh and SP, PTS Prashant Choubey. Chadar was honoured with a shield, certificate and Rs 15,000 in cash.