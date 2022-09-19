MP: Convocation ceremony at ITI on September 20

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Divisional Industrial Training Institute is going to hold a convocation ceremony of the qualified trainees on September 20.

This ceremony is held as per the instructions of the ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, New Delhi, and under the guidance of directorate of Skill Development, Madhya Pradesh, along with the department of Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment.

This ceremony will be held at the Government Divisional Industrial Training Institute, Nandanagar. MLA Ramesh Mendola will be the chief guest of the ceremony. In the programme, students will be honoured with a National Trade Certificate and trophy. The state-level event will be organised in Bhopal in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In the function, the Chief Minister will felicitate 30 meritorious students of ITIs of the state. On this occasion, promising trainees of Divisional ITI Indore Profession - Stenography Hindi, Arpita Solanki and Himani Namdev and Chakradhar Dwivedi of Business Turner will also be honoured by the Chief Minister.

