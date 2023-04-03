MP: Cong’s postcard campaign over RaGa issue from April 15 in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Dhar Congress will launch a postcard campaign from April 15 to 20 over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP.

District president Kamal Kishore Patidar shared details of Congress agitation over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification with reporters. On Saturday, Tirla block in-charge Ajay Singh Thakur said that campaign was being launched on All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge and former CM Kamalnath’s instruction.

All wings of the party, including NSUI and Youth Congress, would participate in it. Congress would also stage state-wide ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ from April 20-30. Congress would fight legally and politically on every front, the truth would prevail at the end, said Thakur.

Veteran Congress leader Bherulal Patidar, Manish Patidar, Ashish Bhaskar and others were present in the meet.