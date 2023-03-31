Madhya Pradesh: Dhar Congress to launch ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar Congress president Kamal Kishore Patidar said that party would soon launch ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ to protest disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP. He was addressing a press conference organized by Dhar Congress Committee on the call of All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday.

The protest would include street corner meetings along with press conferences at block and district levels. A campaign to send postcards to PM Narendra Modi on relevant issues would also take off in April, said Patidar.

District Cong vice-president Mujeeb Qureshi informed said that party would hold sit-ins at various government offices, including Dhar headquarters and collectorate, from April 15 to 20. District Congress in charge Nirmal Mehta, general secretary Kuldeep Singh Bundela, former MP Gajendra Singh Raju and others also attended the conference.

The party alleged that BJP-led government was destroying democracy.