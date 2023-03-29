Madhya Pradesh: Two children fall into a pit in Dhar, die

Mumbai: 2 residents of same building in Kandivali die by suicide in 24 hours | Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Pall of gloom prevailed in small Gunawad village in Dhar district after two children drowned in a pit situated at the under construction site of warehouse. The incident was reported on Tuesday late evening.

The deceased were identified as Virat, 10, son of Jeevan Solanki and Harsh, 10, son of Vinod. At the time of incident they were playing with other village kids.

Kids who were present with them informed that both Virat and Harsh were playing closed to the pit and they slipped into the pit together and started drowning.

Fearing of any untoward incident, kids immediately rushed to village to seek villagers help, but it was too late as both the kids were already drowned. Deceased family members immediately took them out of the water and rushed to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Kotwali police kept both the bodies at Dhar district hospital and registered case in the matter on complaint of Virat's uncle Gopal Solanki under Section 174 of CrPC.