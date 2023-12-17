MP: Congress Workers And Dhar MLA Supporters Erupt Into Joy After Singhar's Appointment as LoP

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of Congress workers and MLA Umang Singhar’s supporters erupted into joy as soon as they heard the appointment of their leader as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

Singhar's, who represents one of the most tribally dominated Gandhwani assembly constituencies in Dhar district, entered politics following his aunt and former deputy chief minister Jamuna Devi’s footsteps.

LoP position not new for Dhar politicians

In fact, the position of Leader of Opposition has been quite common among politicians from Dhar district. This indicates a long-standing tradition of political diversity and healthy democratic competition in the region.

Singhar's aunt Jamuna Devi was also the Leader of Opposition, Dhar MLA Vikram Verma was also the Leader of Opposition.

Congress leader and then deputy CM Shivbhanu Singh Solanki was an MLA from Manawar from 1980 to 1984. Before this, he was also the leader of the opposition.

On Saturday, as soon as his post was announced, there were huge fireworks at his bungalow, and today in Dhar.

Singhar inherited political legacy of Jamuna Devi

Singhar's close association with his aunt Jamuna Devi has allowed him to gain valuable insights into the workings of politics from a young age. He has witnessed firsthand the dedication and commitment required to serve the people, which has undoubtedly shaped his own political journey.

Singhar contested elections from the Dharampuri assembly in 1998 and he lost by a very small margin. Despite the setback in his first electoral attempt, Singhar's determination remained unwavering. He used this experience as a learning opportunity, analysing his campaign strategies and identifying areas for improvement. Singhar's resilience and perseverance would later prove instrumental in his eventual success in securing a seat in Congress.

Later, he was made the President of the Youth Congress in 2001. Singhar became active and started moving forward. He has been trying for the ticket since 2003. After this, he is contesting elections from the Gandhwani seat.

Gandhwani Assembly came into existence after the delimitation of the district. Since then, the first assembly elections were held in the year 2008. Congress had first given a ticket to Umang Singhar from here. After winning the first election, Singhar has won the assembly elections for the fourth consecutive time from Gandhwani seat.