MP: Congress' Kantilal Bhuria Sparks Controversy, Calls Leaders Joining BJP 'Trash' |

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former MP and senior Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria sparked controversy at the Jobat Bhagoriya Haat in Alirajpur district by referring to Congress leaders joining the BJP as "Trash."

He stated, "Garbage gets collected in the river and goes to the banks. In this way, all the fakes have left Congress, and the real ones are now in the field. We will prove this by winning the Lok Sabha elections."

Bhuria’s statement comes amidst speculation about the finalization of the Ratlam Lok Sabha ticket, with messages congratulating him circulating on social media. Responding to this, he mentioned a meeting of the High Command Screen Committee in Delhi and indicated that the names would be announced by evening.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Bhuria expressed confidence in the support of the people of Jhabua, Ratlam, and Alirajpur for the Congress.

Criticises BJP

He criticized the BJP's performance in the region, claiming that despite being in power for 20 years in the district's assembly constituency, they have not accomplished anything significant. In contrast, he highlighted the development work undertaken by the Congress, including the establishment of schools, colleges, dams, and other infrastructure projects.

Bhuria concluded by asserting that the BJP candidate is not a challenge for him, as the people's preference is for the Congress. He confidently stated that the Congress would receive the voters' blessings and emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.