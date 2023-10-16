MP: Congress Faces Complex Group Equations In Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Making it challenging for Congress to maintain unity and strength in the party, the political equation in Congress camp in Dhar district is getting more complicated as multiple factions within the party compete for power and influence. The increasing complexity is further fuelled by differing ideologies and personal ambitions.

According to the candidates’ list announced on Sunday, the party reposed its faith in all four sitting MLAs including Panchilal Meda from Dharampuri (ST), Surendra Singh ‘Honey’ Baghel from Kukshi (ST), Umang Singhar from Gandhwani (ST) and Pratap Grewal from Sardarpur (ST).

The party is yet to finalise its candidate for Manawar from where sitting MLA and Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) founder Dr Heeralal Alawa vying for ticket along with the candidates from Dhar and Badnawar as both the seats held by BJP, including Neena Verma from Dhar and cabinet minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon from Badnawar.

Non inclusion of Dr Heeralal Alawa’s candidature from Manawar fuelled numerous possibilities here in the district as many believed that the reason behind the absence of Dr Alawa’s name in the list might be his trying to field candidates for five seats through the JAYS.

This move from him has resulted in putting on hold his name, indicating a potential delay in his candidacy approval.

Meanwhile, when Free Press contacted Dr Alawa to know his stand, he clarified all the possibilities, expressing confidence that he would get a ticket and that the party would announce his name soon.

What if he did not get a ticket? Dr Alawa made it clear that then the organisation would decide what to do.

Party sources claimed that Dr Alawa seeking a ticket from any seat in Barwani district and also making an effort to get a ticket from either a Dhar or Badnawar seat in Dhar district.

In Badnawar, the party could field Bhawar Singh Shekhawat against cabinet minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon. Shekhawat recently switched from the BJP to Congress and is preparing for party candidacy.

On the Dhar seat, there is a tough fight between some senior leaders, including former district Congress president and former MLA Balmukund Singh Gautam and state Congress general secretary Kuldeep Singh Bundela, son of former MLA Mohan Singh Bundela.

