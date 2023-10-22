 MP: Congress Election Office Inaugurated
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress election office was inaugurated here at the local garden on Saturday. Encouraging the partymen, All India Congress Committee member and Shajapur assembly elections in-charge Subhash Patel said, “Together with solidarity and diligence we can make Karada a member of state assembly once again.” Congress fielded Hukum Singh Karada from the Shajapur assembly constituency.

Patel showed faith in Karada and added that the developmental works initiated by Karada have garnered immense popularity among the locals and have always outweighed his opponents. The event was attended by Women Congress district president Shakuntala Chouhan, MLA representative Ashutosh Sharma, janpad president Sharad Shivhare and other dignitaries. The event was conducted by Deepak Nigam and a vote of thanks was proposed by city Congress president Imran Kharkhare.

