MP: Congress Demands Immediate Compensation For Crop Losses In Sardarpur

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Block Congress Committee led by MLA Pratap Grewal demanded long-awaited government intervention and insurance following crop losses due to natural disasters and untimely rains in Sardarpur tehsil.

He called for an immediate survey of devastated crops and vegetables, including wheat, gram, garlic, onion, and tomatoes.

Congress committees from Sardarpur, Dasai, and Amjhera jointly approached the SDM office in Sardarpur and submitted a memorandum to SDM Vishal Dhakad, addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

MLA highlighted the severe impact of recent natural disasters on crops in Sardarpur tehsil. He expressed concern over the lack of prompt action and the negligence in disbursing crop insurance to affected farmers.

Despite farmers diligently reporting crop damage on the toll-free number provided by the insurance company, no information or assistance has been provided.

Grewal pointed out the state government's failure to issue orders for crop surveys and subsequent compensation. The memorandum stresses that the untimely rains and natural calamities have significantly affected the ripening of crops, causing extensive damage to ready-to-harvest crops.

Farmers, who had taken loans from cooperative banks for their agricultural activities, find themselves grappling with the dual challenges of crop loss and loan repayment. He asserted that the farming community is in dire need of immediate relief.

SDM Vishal Dhakad assured that a comprehensive survey of the damaged crops would be conducted promptly.