MP: Congress Confident Of Forming Govt In State, Says Shahnawaz Shaikh

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): All India Congress minority department state in-charge Shahnawaz Shaikh, on Monday, attacked ruling BJP of 'misusing' government agencies and exuded his confidence that Congress would form a government in the state under the leadership of Kamal Nath.

His remarks came after the party released its first list of 144 candidates on Sunday for the upcoming assembly elections, in which state president and former chief minister Kamal Nath fielded from Chhindwara.

Attacking the ruling BJP, he said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been misleading the people with false schemes and advertisements for winning votes. He also alleged that the BJP was 'threatening' people and 'misusing' government agencies. On the other hand, he added, Rahul Gandhi is promoting ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ and addressing the grievances of the citizens.

Once Congress comes to power in state, it will avail gas cylinders at Rs 500 and Rs 1,500 to every woman of the state per month, farm loan waiver and implementation of old pension scheme. State Congress committee vice-president Mujeeb Qureshi was also present.

District general secretary Zakir Patel, senior advocate Anwar Khan, minority department city president Shakeel Khan, district vice-president Siraj Manju and other workers also attended.

The programme was conducted by Mohsin Qureshi while district minority president Dr Rafiq Shaikh proposed a vote of thanks.

Read Also Bhopal Man Booked For Possessing Gun During Model Code Of Conduct, Firing Air Shots

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)