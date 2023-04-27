MP: Congress cell submits memorandum to mayor in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Congress Backward Class Cell state secretary Jitendra Pawar submitted a memorandum to Mayor Gita Agarwal during public hearing on Wednesday.

Pawar demanded installation of water huts at various places in the city for clean and chilled drinking water in scorching summers. Water pots for animals and birds should also be installed, he said and added that public washrooms be constructed at intersections and under the bridge on AB Road.

The proposal of operating city buses on the route connecting Station Road, Balagarh Road and Medki Road should be approved at the earliest as the general public was forced to pay high fair in auto rickshaws, said Pawar.

Pandit Ritesh Titrapathi, councillor representative Wasim Hussain, Dipesh Harode, Uber Sheikh, Gaurav Rathore, Shyampuri Goswami, Devendra Chauhan, Sunil Chauhan and others were present.