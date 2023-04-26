 MP: Dewas collector, officials gives patient hearing to public grievances
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 01:11 AM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas collector Rishav Gupta and other officials gave patient hearing to the public grievances at a public hearing organised at district headquarters on Tuesday.

The collector looked into the applications submitted by the people at the hearing and directed the authorities concerned to look into them and resolve them within the stipulated time.

Gupta guided an officer to redress the issue raised by Kamalabai of Nevari regarding compensation amount against the land to be acquired. Raju More of Dewas gave an application seeking removal of encroachment made over the drain.

Applications on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, removing encroachments from the road, making eligibility slips, crop insurance, changing meters, reducing electricity bills and others were also heard and resolved at the  hearing. 

