Madhya Pradesh: MC to take measures to improve cleanliness of Dewas city

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): As part of cleanliness fortnight under Swachh Survekshan 2023, MLA representative Durgesh Agarwal and municipal commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan called a meeting with health committee members and sanitation inspectors. The commissioner said that there is already a shortage of sanitation workers per municipal corporation which is posing a great challenge before the administration.

To tackle the issue of littering and promote cleanliness, garbage collection is being done in main areas in the evening hours. In addition to that, additional 10 CNG garbage collection vehicles is being purchased. MLA representative Agarwal urged to redress the shortage of sanitation staff and outsource workers to maintain cleanliness of the city. He also raised the issue of stray animals on the road, causing life threatening accidents in the city.

Health committee president Dharmendra Singh Bais asked to increase the utility of cycle-powered garbage vehicles and prepare a proposal for availing garbage bicycle rickshaw in inaccessible areas. He appealed to citizens to co-operate by disposing waste on time through waste segregation. Health officer Jitendra Sisodia, sanitation nodal officer Saurabh Tripathi, vehicle in-charge Rajesh Kaushal and other sanitation inspectors also attended the meeting.