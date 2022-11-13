MP: Congress' Alot bandh receives good response

FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A bandh call given by the Congress members from Alot got a good response as all the major markets in Alot and its adjoining blocks including Taal and Badawada remained closed till 12 noon.

Congress gave the bandh call after Congress MLA Manoj Chawla and Congress leader Yogendra Singh Jadaun were booked for their involvement in obstructing government work and manhandling government employees.

Congress members gathered at the Chinta Haran Ganesh temple here and placed a memorandum and prayed in front of Lord Ganesha seeking wisdom and good sense for the state government and the administration so that they pay attention to the problems being faced by the farmers, traders and common people in the state.

Congress workers also sang bhajans like Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram. Farmer leader Narendra Singh Parihar said we are not going to bow down.

