MP: Congmen protest against RaGa’s disqualification, burn effigies in Suwasara

Suwasara (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders, workers across India are protesting over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament following his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

On similar lines, Congress workers in Suwasara assembly took out a protest march through prominent locations of town with PM Narendra Modi’s effigy. The procession was taken out in presence of SHO Shivanshu Malviya and heavy police force.

They also raised slogans against PM, BJP including ‘Shah Bhago’, ‘Desh Bachao’ and set PM effigy on fire despite police bid to stop them. Veteran leaders Pirulal Dapkra, former block president Parmeshwar Patidar, Ishwarlal Khetkheda besides large number of party workers were also present.