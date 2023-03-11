Madhya Pradesh: Woman’s blind murder solved in 48 hours love interest arrested in Suwasara

Representative Image

Suwasara (Madhya Pradesh): With the arrest of the accused, the Suwasara police claimed to have solved the woman’s murder case within 48 hours. The deceased was identified as Mamta Bagri, (24), a resident of Bagrikheda village, under Suwasara police station.

On March 10, information regarding the murder of a woman at room no 108 of Motimahal Hotel near the Bus stand was received at the Suwasara police station. Immediately, the police arrived at the spot and found a body. An FIR under relevant sections of IPC was registered at the Police Station. During the investigation by the police team, the needle of suspicion moved towards the love interest Tufaan Bagri and the police nabbed him. During the subsequent interrogation, Tufaan allegedly accepted to have committed the crime. He said that the deceased had fled along with him around 9 months ago from her house. A missing report was filed at Barod police station. They were staying at Hotel in Suwasara. Following a heated argument in the hotel room, he strangulated the woman to death (in a fit of rage) and fled from the spot. Suwasara SHO Shivanshu Malviya, inspector Kamlesh Prajapati and others played a commendable role in this case.

