Madhya Pradesh: Workshop on NDLI held at Suwasara Government College

Suwasara (Madhya Pradesh): The Government College Suwasara in Mandsaur district organised a day-long workshop on National Digital Library of India (NDLI).

College in-charge principal Prof Jagdish Chandra Bairagi chaired the function and urged the students to learn about NDLI. The convenor of the programme Bhupendra Ratha threw light on the programme schedule and gave an introduction of the keynote speakers.

The librarian of Government Kalidas Girls College, Ujjain Dr Leena Shah was the keynote speaker who delivered a lecture on the theoretical part of NDLI and its importance.

The librarian of Government College Barnagar Dr Mamta Malik was the keynote speaker for the second session and talked about the practical approach of NDLI to students and faculty members and also about the applications of NDLI in student life.

IQAC in-charge, Prof Suresh Devra hosted all the programmes. At the end of the workshop, prof Dinesh Kumar Patidar gave a vote of thanks.

