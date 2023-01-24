e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Workshop on NDLI held at Suwasara Government College

Madhya Pradesh: Workshop on NDLI held at Suwasara Government College

The librarian of Government Kalidas Girls College, Ujjain Dr Leena Shah was the keynote speaker who delivered a lecture on the theoretical part of NDLI and its importance

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Suwasara (Madhya Pradesh): The Government College Suwasara in Mandsaur district organised a day-long workshop on National Digital Library of India (NDLI).

College in-charge principal Prof Jagdish Chandra Bairagi chaired the function and urged the students to learn about NDLI. The convenor of the programme Bhupendra Ratha threw light on the programme schedule and gave an introduction of the keynote speakers.

The librarian of Government Kalidas Girls College, Ujjain Dr Leena Shah was the keynote speaker who delivered a lecture on the theoretical part of NDLI and its importance.

The librarian of Government College Barnagar Dr Mamta Malik was the keynote speaker for the second session and talked about the practical approach of NDLI to students and faculty members and also about the applications of NDLI in student life.

IQAC in-charge, Prof Suresh Devra hosted all the programmes. At the end of the workshop, prof Dinesh Kumar Patidar gave a vote of thanks.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Farmers carry out rally, demand compensation for crop loss in Suwasara
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Dhar: 'Quest for self-reliance doesn't mean isolation from world'

Dhar: 'Quest for self-reliance doesn't mean isolation from world'

Madhya Pradesh: Workshop on NDLI held at Suwasara Government College

Madhya Pradesh: Workshop on NDLI held at Suwasara Government College

Madhya Pradesh: Post civic polls, factionalism in Congress comes to fore in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Post civic polls, factionalism in Congress comes to fore in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Terminated policeman shoots himself, dies in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Terminated policeman shoots himself, dies in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Grasim Pulp & Fibre wins Golden Peacock Innovation Management Award in Nagda

Madhya Pradesh: Grasim Pulp & Fibre wins Golden Peacock Innovation Management Award in Nagda