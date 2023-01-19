Madhya Pradesh: Farmers carry out rally, demand compensation for crop loss in Suwasara

Suwasara (Madhya Pradesh): Local farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) carried out rally, demanding compensation for severe crop loss due to recent cold wave conditions.

They also handed over a memorandum to tehsildar Manoj Sharm addressed to State CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding due compensation for their crop loss due to cold wave conditions for past three days.

In the memorandum, it was stated that the extreme cold weather in the region has adversely impacted rabi crops such as coriander, gram, opium, wheat, masoor, fenugreek and other winter crops. The administration should conduct a proper survey to assess the quantum of the destruction caused.

Addressing the rally, provincial vice president, Dungar Singh Sisodiya said that the crops have suffered severe damage and have become unfit for procurement now hence the demand for detailed analysis of affected crops and adequate compensation. He also raised the issue of spurious fertilisers and black-marketing of fertilisers in the region. District president Kripal Singh Solanki, district treasurer Balmukud Chowdhary, district secretary Ramniwas Bairagi, district panchayat members Mangilal Vishwakarma, Pahlad Singh Parihar Arjun Singh were present.

