Suwasara: Labourer dies after wall collapse during demolition

The deceased person has been identified as Surajmal Soni (55), a native of Suwasara.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 08:55 PM IST
Suwasara (Madhya Pradesh): In a recent case of absolute negligence, a 55-year-old labourer died after a portion of the compound wall collapsed on him during building demolition work.

As per further details, the deceased person has been identified as Surajmal Soni (55), a native of Suwasara. The incident occurred when the labourer was engaged in demolition work of a two-storey building owned by BJP leader Mandal general secretary Ashok Dhanotia.

The building was located in front of cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dung’s office. Being informed, local residents lend their hands in the rescue effort but the labourer succumbed to serious injuries.

On being informed, the police rushed to the scene and sent the labourer to the nearest hospital where he was declared brought dead. Later, his body was handed over to his relatives after conducting a post-mortem examination.

Several BJP leaders besides the SHO also rushed to the spot and assured to give ex-gratia to the victim’s family. Labourers should wear helmets to protect themselves from any untoward incident while working in dilapidated buildings or during demolition drives.

