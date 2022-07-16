Madhya Pradesh: Re-start stoppage of trains at Vikramgarh, Suwasara, demand for monthly tickets for daily users

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Railway Up Downers Welfare Association and Railway Consumer Protection Forum workers submitted a memorandum to Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Pankaj Sharma regarding the stoppage of trains at Vikramgarh station.

According to organisation worker Pankaj Soni and Ashok Panchal, since the lockdown 16 major trains like Kota-Ratlam passenger, Firozpur Janata Express, Jammu Tawi Swaraj Express, and others do not stop at Vikramgarh station. Due to this many residents are facing problems. Also, Pankaj demanded to provide the MST tickets to Nagda, Ujjain, and Ratlam up-downers for daily usage.

It has been demanded in the memorandum to restart these trains and to improve the railway station facilities like drinking water, toilets, installing Kota stone flooring, asphalting of roads near it, and others.

During this, Youth Block Congress workers demanded that railway facilities be provided to the people at the earliest, otherwise, in the coming time, a mass movement will be carried out in a Gandhian manner.

Notably, DRM Pankaj has visited Alot to inspect the station. On this occasion, social worker Hemendra Nigam, and Bhupendra Singh of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh welcomed DRM by garlanding him. The people present at the station also requested DRM Sharma to take cognisance of the issues that concern the common people and re-start the stoppage of important trains at the station.