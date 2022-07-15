Bhopal: Inside out of newly elected sarpanch in district; 24 among 276 elected sarpanchs are 'crorepati', six are post graduates

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 24 among 276 newly elected sarpanchs are 'Crorepati' and six sarpanchs are post graduates in Bhopal district.

According to reports, the sarpanch of Mubarakpur, Raghuveer Meena is the richest sarpanch among all. The estimated assets of Meena is Rs 5.05 crore. Besides, a few more rich sarpanch of the district include 40-year-old Pratibha Lodhi, sarpanch of Mugaliya Kot village has assets of Rs 4.64 crore; she is 12th pass and 50-year-old Krishna Bai, sarpanch of Khamkheda village has assets worth Rs 3.23 crore and she is class 5th pass.

There are some highly qualified sarpanchs as well.

According to the information, out of six post graduates sarpanch, four are from Berasia tehsil and two are from Phanda tehsil of the district.

Sarpanch of Aravali village, Gangaram has passed MA (LLB) and works as a labourer. Gangaram has assets of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 80,000 cash.

Sarpanch of Ganga Pipliya village, Prem Bai and sarpanch of Razia Bajayaft village, Baijanti Bai, have claimed themselves as illiterate. Most of the sarpanchs of Phanda tehsil have passed at least 8th standard whereas most of the sarpanchs in Berasia have declared their qualification as literate.

On the other hand, 22-year-old Krishna Rawat is the youngest sarpanch in the district. She has been elected unanimously from Adampur panchayat and she has done MA.

