 MP: Congmen Burn Nahta’s Effigy In Manasa
They also warned of supporting a rebel candidate if the party didn't reconsider its choice.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
article-image

Manasa (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers from Manasa staged a protest on Bhatkhedi Road, burning an effigy of former cabinet minister Narendra Nahta after the party fielded him as its candidate for the assembly seat.

Earlier, the workers led by State Congress general secretary Mangesh Sanghai held a meeting at a private wedding garden and expressed their disapproval of Nahta's candidature.

They also warned of supporting a rebel candidate if the party didn't reconsider its choice. Sanghai emphasised that there is a significant undercurrent of dissatisfaction among the party workers. He vowed to convey this sentiment to senior leaders and stressed that Congress should not forget its legacy or the fact that it isn't beholden to anyone.

The meeting concluded with the decision that if the candidate wasn't changed, they would nominate an alternative candidate.

Meanwhile, Nahta expressed hope that the prevailing anger would dissipate. He empathised with the workers and noted that he had also been disappointed when he didn't receive a ticket from the party 15 years ago. He remained optimistic that the situation would normalise within a few days, as the Congress family should stand united.

Indore Collector Submits Report To EC On Kailash Vijayvargiya's '51k Reward' Statement
