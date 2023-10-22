MP: Cong Workers Oppose Malviya’s Candidature

Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Kamal Nath supporter Kundan Malviya has been given a ticket from the Khandwa assembly seat, which is now being opposed by the party workers themselves.

This is the second chance given to Malviya, as the party announced him as the candidate for the same seat in 2018, and he had to face defeat by a margin of 19,137 votes. Barely 72 hours after the announcement of his candidature, party workers started raising their voices against him and expressing their discontent over the party's decision, citing his previous electoral defeat as a reason for their opposition.

They argue that the party should consider other potential candidates who have a stronger chance of winning the seat in the upcoming elections. Hundreds of Arun Yadav’s supporters demanded to change in the candidate from the respective seat. A meeting was also held to prepare a future strategy. Party workers also raised questions about the ticket selection process and supervisors. Former rural president of the district Congress committee, Omkar Patel, said that it is wrong to give a ticket again to someone who has already lost the election.

“Where did the party's survey go? When there was talk of a survey, ticket distribution should have been done on that basis,” he said. Former city Congress president Indal Singh Panwar said, “We have no problem with any person; we just want to form the Congress government by making the Congress party candidate victorious. But for this, the party must give us a good and winnable candidate.

If the party does not change the candidate, we will protest.” Along with this, Sunil Arya, who is claiming the ticket, said that the party had conducted several surveys and tickets were to be distributed based on those only. But it seems that the party has distributed tickets, keeping all the surveys aside. Reacting to this entire incident, Congress candidate Kundan Malviya replied poetically and said all are my family members; this is a part of politics.

