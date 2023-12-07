MP: Cong Observes Ambedkar Death Anniversary

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas City Congress Committee marked the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar with a fervent commitment to uphold his democratic ideals. Led by the district City Congress Committee Dewas and Congress’ Scheduled Caste and Tribes Department, the entire Congress family paid homage to him.

Addressing the assembly after garlanding Baba Saheb's statue, city district Congress president Manoj Rajani emphasised the urgent need to protect democracy in a time when the nation faces divisions based on caste and religion. He urged fellow Congress members to follow the ideology and path laid out by Baba Saheb to safeguard democratic institutions.

In the face of contemporary challenges, Rajani acknowledged the tough struggle in today's political landscape, pointing out the manipulative influence of money and power by the BJP. Congress’ Scheduled Caste Department’s president Nandkishore Porwal expressed gratitude, highlighting the importance of unity and commitment to Baba Saheb's principles.

The event was attended by a host of senior Congress leaders and workers, demonstrating a collective resolve to combat the erosion of democratic values. As the nation grapples with political complexities, the call to embrace Baba Saheb's teachings resonates as a beacon for those dedicated to preserving the democratic fabric of the country.