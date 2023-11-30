MP: Cong Confident Of Victory In 3 Out Of 4 Seats In Khandwa

Representational photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Congress district in-charge Kailash Kundal, on Thursday, expressed his confidence that the party would triumph in three out of four seats in the district. He was on a visit to four constituencies, following the instructions of the state Congress committee.

Addressing a press conference during his tour, he expressed gratitude to the organisation and attributed the potential success to the tireless efforts of the party leaders who had supported the candidates during the assembly elections. He also claimed victory in 3 out of 4 seats in Khandwa. However, he refrained from specifying which seat might be lost out of four important assembly seats. During his maiden visit after voting, Kundal toured Punasa at 11 am followed by Harsood at 1 pm.

He then undertook a visit to Pandhana and Khandwa and interacted with party workers. Several party candidates and office-bearers remained absent during his visit to Khandwa. Kundal extended his intention to personally meet those unable to attend. He reiterated his commitment to connect with grassroots workers, underscoring the importance of their collective efforts in the party's electoral success. Notably, the counting of votes would be conducted on December 3, clearing a picture of the district's electoral landscape.

The visit by officials reflects Congress's efforts to assess and engage with grassroots workers. City Congress president Dr Munish Mishra, organisation minister Rinku Sonkar, district president Ajay Ojha, Harsud candidate Sukhram Salve, and Pandhana candidate Rupali Bare were present.