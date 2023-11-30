Indore Weather Updates: City Wraps In Blanket Of Dense Fog, Visibility Drops To 150 Meters | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans woke up to a foggy morning on the second consecutive day on Thursday. Dense fog kept the city enveloped for couple of hours from 6 am to 8 am as the visibility was dropped to 150 meters.

The layer of fog started diminishing with the day reaching its peak but city continued to witness overcast weather conditions. Moreover, the night temperature also increased by two degrees as compare to the temperature recorded on Tuesday night.

The recent few days' cloud cover made it difficult for residents to see the sun, and it also reduced the difference in temperature between day and night to just four degrees Celsius.

The meteorologist said that there would be further rain on Thursday and a possibility of light rain on Friday. According to Met authorities, "after December 2, the sky would start getting clear, and the night temperature will drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius."

Mid-tropospheric levels show a trough associated with a disturbance in the west. At lower tropospheric levels, an easterly trough extends from north Kerala to north Madhya Maharashtra. Over the next two days, there will be interaction between lower level easterlies and medium level westerlies over the central regions of the nation, according to Met authorities.

They went on to say that throughout the following two days, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are anticipated to have light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, due to the influence of the aforementioned systems.

On November 30, there is a good chance of a hailstorm in certain areas across Madhya Pradesh, according to officials from the regional meteorological service. On Wednesday, the highest recorded temperature was 22.3 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below average, while the lowest recorded temperature was 18.4 degrees Celsius, six degrees above average.