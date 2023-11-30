Indore: Mayor Pays Tribute, Harshika Orders Compensation In A Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav paid tributes to the deceased IMC sanitation worker (Safai Mitra) Amarlata Gohar who was posted as Safai Mitra in Ward No 57 of Indore Municipal Corporation. He said, "I pay tribute to the deceased and may God provide strength to the bereaved family in this time of grief. Late Amarlata and her husband Bhagat Gauhar were respectable members of the Indore Municipal Corporation family. We will ensure that no such incidents occur with corporation officials in the future." He also visited the house of the deceased and consoled her family members.

Municipal commissioner Harshika Singh instructed the concerned officials to ensure that Gohar’s family gets the compensation amount within a day. The corporation will also organise a condolence meeting at the corporation office in which all the IMC employees will pay homage to the deceased worker. The corporation has also decided to write a letter to the police commissioner demanding proper police arrangements at peak road cleaning hours during the late night and early morning shifts for the safety of workers.

Liladhar Karosiya, chief of the association of sanitation workers said that today’s incident is very dangerous and they will meet the municipal commissioner and mayor to seek an assurance that the authorities will put a system in place so that no such incidents happen in future. The accident also gained a lot of traction on social media and a large number of people paid tributes to the deceased.