MP: Complaint Against Mandleshwar Panchayat Secy Goes Unaddressed For 15 Days

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Jalud gram panchayat is embroiled in corruption involving sarpanch Godavari Chauhan and secretary Kalu Singh Patel, with complaints lodged by concerned villagers. Despite this, no action has been taken, raising suspicions of administrative involvement or negligence.

Asharam Bamne, a resident, submitted a detailed complaint to the Khargone collector on April 4, accusing the officials of misappropriating funds, including unauthorised expenditures and irregularities in the Swachh Bharat Mission. The delay in investigation has bolstered the confidence of the accused, evident in recent misuse of MLA funds without repercussions.

Despite questions raised about the quality of construction, no action was taken, allowing the sarpanch and secretary to withdraw approximately Rs 2.5 lakh from fund. Janpad CEO Laxman Rathore confirmed no investigation report has been received. On the basis of the complaint received regarding irregularities in CC road construction in Sonia Nagar of Panchayat area, an investigation report has been sent to higher officials.

FIR | Representational Image

Madhya Pradesh: Groom, 4 Others Booked For Demanding Rs 20L Dowry In Khargone

Khargone Five people, including a groom, stand accused of demanding dowry after a wedding ceremony. Bride's health deteriorated and she was subsequently admitted to the district hospital. As per the complaint, the incident occurred in Kotwali police station area. The sequence of events began when the wedding procession returned from the mandap, allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh in dowry.

According to reports, Anil Mandloi from Khandwa had come to Khargone for his daughter's wedding to Anand Garase of Talab Chowk, Khargone. During the marriage ceremony, Anand and his father demanded Rs 20 lakh dowry. When the demanded dowry was not provided, the wedding procession was called off. The bride's family lodged a complaint with the police. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against five people, including the groom.