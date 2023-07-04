MP: Compensation Distribution Sparks Outrage Among Banana Farmers In Burhanpur

Hailstorms damaged lush banana plantations |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The distribution of compensation amounts to farmers whose banana crops were devastated by hailstorms has sparked outrage among the farming community.

To appease the affected farmers, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan swiftly transferred compensation funds directly into their bank accounts. However, this move has drawn protests from the farmers who claim they have not received adequate compensation.

On Tuesday, over 100 farmers from Dhamangaon, Bombada, Loni Patonda, and Hasinabad Rajora stormed the collectorate office to express their grievances. Farmers accused the local Patwari of incorrectly assessing the compensation amount. They declared their intention to boycott the upcoming elections if their demands for fair compensation were not met.

The opposition Congress party wasted no time in seizing the opportunity to criticize the CM. Congress leader Hemant Patil thanked Chouhan for compensating 4,000 farmers but accused him of deceiving another 1,000 farmers by manipulating the figures. Patil alleged that many farmers were overlooked during the compensation assessment process, denying them the much-needed support for their banana crop losses.

Patil urged the CM to refrain from engaging in manipulative tactics and instead ensure that farmers receive the full and rightful compensation they deserve. He warned that failure to address their demands would result in the return of the received compensation.

As tensions escalate, the government faces mounting pressure to rectify the situation and prevent the potential boycott of elections by farmers. The fate of Chouhan's administration may hang in the balance as this controversy unfolds.