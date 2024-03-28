MP: Commissioner Ensures Water Supply During Summer In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure the residents have access to ample drinking water during the scorching summer months, Ratlam municipal commissioner Himanshu Bhatt has issued directives to the water supply department officials, following a comprehensive staff meeting where essential guidelines were provided.

Commissioner Bhatt emphasised the necessity of completing all preparations well in advance to guarantee a sufficient water supply during the impending summer season. He instructed the immediate initiation of drinking water tanker services, stressing the prompt repair of any damaged tankers and the swift resolution of leakage issues to prevent contamination of water.

During the meeting, it was disclosed that the water level in the Dholawad Dam, the primary water source for Ratlam city, stands at 386.30 meters, a meter higher than last year. This surplus indicates a likelihood of commencing mud pump operations in May, owing to the increased water levels compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, commissioner Bhatt urged the implementation of stringent measures against farmers utilising contaminated water for irrigation, aiming to safeguard citizens from waterborne diseases. He advocated for the use of treated water for agricultural purposes, offering farmers the option to purchase treated water from the Karamdi and Khetalpur treatment plants at a nominal rate of Rs 50 per kilolitre, obtainable from the Municipal Corporation's water supply counter.

For those opting to purchase water via tanker, the rate stands at Rs 150 per 3,000-litre tanker, with arrangements to be made at the Khetalpur and Karamdi STP plants for convenient procurement.