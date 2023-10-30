 MP: College Students Form Human Chain To Promote 100% Voting In Elections
Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Bhagat Singh Government Post Graduate College students formed a human chain to promote 100% voter participation. The programme was held under the guidance of National Service Scheme unit, principal-in-charge Dr Vidya Tiwari and programme officer Sangeeta Jatia.

Addressing students, Dr Vidya Tiwari said that for effective governance, it was crucial to exercise the right to vote. She stated that without casting votes, one forfeits one’s right to criticise or praise the government.

Students conveyed the message, "Fate will change through votes, not drugs or currency notes." Slogans like "Voting first, work second" resonated as they educated the public on the significance of voting. Prominent figures of college, including Dr Shailendra Kumar Chaurasia, Dr Samta Mehta, Dr Narayan Patidar, sports officer Rahul Sonawa and others joined the NSS unit in forming the human chain.

Their collective effort aimed to inspire people to commit to casting their votes and ensuring a 100% voter turnout for a stronger and healthier democracy.

